Digital Exclusive: Census 2020

(WBRE/WYOU) — Every day there are more local calls for completing the national 2020 census.

It happens every 10 years and the changes between those decades mean an almost immeasurable to filling out the census.

“There’s only so many ways that a citizen can get involved in the government. Voting is one of them and voter turnout was higher than ever in 2020. The census is the next one. We need that census,” Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said.

“It is vital for us to get the federal funding we need for transportation projects, firehouses and funding for schools,” Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said.

“I think we’re in a unique time with everything that’s happened with COVID-19 and the pandemic. We’re going off census numbers that are 10 years old. Getting this new census data is really going to help not only with businesses and bouncing back and knowing what’s available, but it’s also going to help our communities bounce back with proper funding,” Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau executive vice president and chief marketing officer Brian Bossuyt said.