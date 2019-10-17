Digital Exclusive: Celebrating with Patients

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Lehigh Valley Health Network is celebrating an anniversary in Schuylkill County and they’ve decided to share that with patients who are celebrating a clean bill of health.

It’s been three years since the network has been able to consolidate and upgrade facilities in Pottsville. Building that network has better served their patients, some of whom were on hand to celebrate at Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill.

Meghan Laudenslager was diagnosed in January with an extremely rare form of ovarian cancer. Support from her family, the local community, and her staff saw her through intense chemotherapy treatment.

“Some days it beats you down but you have to stay positive. You have to stay up,” said Laudenslager. “You know, I had days where I just felt down in the dumps and I was tired. They’d sit there, they’d talk to you and they’d boost your spirits up. It’s what you need. They keep you positive and that’s the type of care that you need when you’re going through cancer.”

She rung her cancer-free bell on October 16th and looks forward to keeping things that way.

Longtime local high school football coach Bob Moyer suffered a heart attack in 1994 and recovered from that health scare that almost took him off the sidelines.

“You’ve got to have that extra motivation,” said Moyer. “I’ve been a coach since 1973 so I know what it’s going to take now to continue to stay healthy.”

In August of last year, Moyer started to feel pains that reminded him of that fateful day and took action, also crediting his family and practitioners for the necessary drive.

“You have that mental part where you want to get better now,” he added. “In my case–the grandchildren, but the attitude here–they made it easy. I owe it to those ladies. They were fantastic.”

The practitioners who help these patients every day refuse to take all the credit.

“A lot of the encouragement comes from us but a lot more comes from the patients that have been through the same thing,” said clinical manager of the cardiac rehab unit Crys Zimmer. “They might detect that someone is having a bad day and they’ll say it’ll get better. I promise it will get better and I know that because I’ve been through it.”

Celebrating the merger means a myriad of positive things for those leaving, currently in and who will one day need treatment in and around Schuylkill County.

“We have access to all of the records now that we’re all one. The resources that we’ve been given–a new cardiologist and endocrinologist in the area,” she added. “Those types of resources for our patients so that they don’t have to drive all the way to Allentown, that’s big.”