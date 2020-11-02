Digital Exclusive: CATE Mobile Unit educates about COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “Each of us. Each one of us has a collective responsibility to protect our communities and our most vulnerable populations from COVID-19. We can control the spread of COVID-19. This virus is not going away. It will still be here as we move futher into November. And that is why we all need to answer the call, everyone in Pennsylvania needs to answer the call to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our commonwealth,” Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, said during a press conference.

On Monday, Dr. Rachel Levine urged her fellow Pennsylvanians to continue to fight against COVID-19. She says the numbers are going up.

“56 out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had an increase in cases over the last week. So really COVID-19 is increasing in all regions of Pennsylvania,” Levine said.

To do their part to help stop the spread, the Community-Accessible Testing & Education, known as CATE, Mobile Unit held a free testing and education event in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“It’s important to educate the people because doesn’t matter where you live or where you stay so the COVID-19 is around the country and the people need to know what can I do?”, Katherine Vargas, lead of CATE Mobile Unit team, said.

Vargas and her team the day doing just that. She says the cold weather won’t stop them.

“It’s a windy day so it’s super cold but it doesn’t matter if it’s cold if it’s hot. We’re here to help people and provide the resource and education,” Vargas said.

She says it’s important to note the event is free.

“Cause there is some people that don’t have the money and they can’t go to the hospital and pay the testing,” Vargas said.

The CATE Mobile Unit will stop in Milton on Tuesday.