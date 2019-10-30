Digital Exclusive: Career Closet Helps Students ‘Dress to Impress’

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Blazers, blouses, and belts … Oh my! The Career Closet at Bloomsburg University is an easy, free way for students to get professional attire for formal events.

On Wednesday, students were browsing through the clothes in hopes of finding something to wear to an upcoming professional development conference.

“Personally I live about 20 minutes outside of Philadelphia. So it’s over a two-hour drive for me to get home and get an outfit. So if I come here, I can get everything I would need,” Ryan Rushton, a junior at Bloomsburg University, said.

Any student can borrow one outfit per semester or any piece of clothing they need for interviews, conferences, or internships. The clothes in the closet are donated by faculty, alumni, and community members.

Wren Fritsky, the director for career and professional development at Bloomsburg University, says it can be difficult for students to get professional clothes.

“It is expensive, professional attire. So we started asking for donations and it kind of started from there. But now it’s a full-blown closet,” she said.

But not only can professional clothes be expensive….

“You might have already outgrown your outfit, or you have different opportunities for different audiences so we want to make sure students not only have the attire but also practice wearing them,” Fritsky said.

The Career Closet at Bloomsburg University opened in 2006. It recently moved to the Greenly Center in Downtown Bloomsburg in August.

“We have seen a triple number of increase in our student usage in the career closet since we’ve moved,” Fritsky said.

Students also get fashion advice from staff at the Career Closet. Fritsky says having the right attire is important because it can shape a person’s image.

“Through your dress, you can show respect, you can show your commitment, your seriousness by dressing professionally. And some of our students never had that opportunity to dress for the occasion. You know, ‘dress to impress’,” Fritsky said.