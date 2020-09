BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — This coming winter semester, Bloomsburg University will no longer require standardized testing like the SAT or ACT for admission requirements.

This is because many tests have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic. Admissions staff tell Eyewitness News that this is a pilot program, and based on how this goes they might remain test optional in the future.

