Digital Exclusive: Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Awarded Grant

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Children’s Museum in Bloomsburg will see some major changes later this year. The museum recently received more than grant $80,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

That money will go towards giving the museum a fresh start.

“Most of our exhibits were created in early 2000s and every now and again you want to refresh and re-invent, and also update content to reflect current standards,” Ginny Weibel, the Director of the museum, said.

The museum is a non-profit that takes about $200,000 dollars a year to run. Before giving a grant, funding agencies require the non-profit to have the same amount of money in hand. The DNCR grant was matched by PPL and by other grants the museum had already received.

The Children’s Museum began as a traveling exhibit 35 years ago. Weibel says the DNCR grant is the largest grant the museum has received to date.

“A grant of this magnitude is life changing for the museum. The DNCR grant combined with the PPL grant virtually gives us license to do the updates that we have been thinking about for years and years,” Weibel said.

So what updates can you expect to see? Weibel says they will re-design the museum’s greenway, adding a crawl through interactive beaver hut and a new eastern box turtle exhibit. They also plan to add a wheelchair accessible ramp to the building to replace their current chairlift.

“We actually timed the amount of time it takes for them to get one loaded on to the chairlift, come up to the next floor and get unloaded. And it’s about seven minutes per client,” Weibel said.

Weibel says that amount of time can significantly impact how much a group enjoys their visit.

“The museum has a track record of providing exhibits and programs that are really effective in educating and exciting kids and adults in learning and I think the funding agency saw that,” she said.