Digital Exclusive: Blazing Chicano Guitars

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– It was a beautiful day at Misericordia University–the sun was out, but what was even hotter was inside Insalaco Hall.

The “Hope and Memory” exhibit at the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery is celebrating Mexican-American artwork.

Lalaine Bangilan Little, the gallery director, says the styles and messages help celebrate the diverse background of the pieces, like the featured pieces from Philadelphia artist, Maria Sanchez.

“She’s very active in evoking memories and painting memories, which I think is a great thing for Summer. I think we’re all feeling a little nostalgic in the summertime,” Little said. “She uses the retablo format which is something that you may see if you went to a historic colonial Spanish church. It’s about memory and about lifting people up through stories and prayer.

A big draw for the exhibit is the ‘Blazing Chicano Guitars’ which were commissioned by Cheech Marin–for display only.

“Cheech Marin commissioned these guitars. He wanted to show work by Mexican-American artists as part of the ‘Blazing Chicano Guitars’ project. This is all contributing to his museum that he’s starting in California called ‘The Cheech.'”

All of the artwork in the exhibit will be distributed to galleries across the country to help spread the positive messages of these artists.

“We show American art but there’s this larger project of Cheech Marin and other collectors in the United States that show the kinds of things that are involved in American art. His larger project is that Chicano art is American art–just as we all come from somewhere, our artistic conditions come from somewhere else.”

There’s no rush but you do only have until August 9th to get out to the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University and see all of the Chicano art and the sweet guitars.