Digital Exclusive: ‘Before I Graduate’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– When you went to school, did you know exactly what you wanted to accomplish in that time frame? The office of student engagement at Lackawanna College is trying something a little bit out of the box to answer that question and give students motivation in and out of the classroom.

“So last year we had a paper version,” said Lackawanna College student life coordinator Catherine Fox. “Students would come down and, in sharpie, they would write different things like ‘before I graduate’–we’ve done other ones like ‘what is your dream’ and other sorts of things to try and get students around each other, seeing what other people want to do and understand what they can accomplish.”

The office of student life has merged with other school organizations and are now challenging the students to set a goal for their academic careers and chase it.

While some students were more apprehensive than others, putting the mural up helps to promote an environment of support.

“When I was asking students to come up and sign this board I saw great hesitation, with some of them. It’s something as simple as writing what they want to do before they graduate,” Fox added. “A lot of them stopped and had no idea. It makes them really think about it–what do they want to do over the next two to four years that they’re here with us.”

After chalking up their goals, students were visibly inspired by what their fellow classmates were aiming to achieve.

“Something as simple as putting pen to paper, or in this case–chalk to chalkboard, writing it down gives you the satisfaction of ‘I can do this,” she said. “‘This is what I want and I can do it.’ This is why I’m here. It’s important for us, as faculty, to see this because we see what our students truly want and what they can accomplish.”

Marlane Gole is a 39-year-old senior who put their goal of graduating with honors up on the board.

“When I was in grade school I really struggled with getting good grades,” said Gole. “I just want to prove to myself that I can do it and with honors–just prove to myself and others that even at my age, it is possible to achieve a great degree, move on and improve your life.”

They noted having that goal is one thing, but it’s bigger than that.

“I didn’t do it for me,” Gole added. “I did it for somebody else walking by who’s saying ‘maybe I can do this.'”

For some students, this little bit of motivation could make all the difference–just writing down your goals, no matter how big or small.”