Digital Exclusive: Axe Throwing Comes To NEPA

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– If you’ve got an ‘axe to grind,’ you now have options in northeast Pennsylvania.

Nick Vitanovec started Axe Attack this past February, and is already looking at the success of being the first axe throwing company in the area.

“My first event at SBC (Susquehanna Brewing Company) had 280 throwers so I just went from there and kept going,” said Vitanovec. “I’m actually booked almost every single weekend until the end of October and one event in November, so far.”

The premise is simple enough: wood, paint, chain link fence and some axes. He says with holding events at breweries and other venues, safety is a priority.

“We have everybody sign the waiver. I have liability insurance and I have these big cages for everything. I also have people that will be out here instructing so they’ll tell you ‘one person throws,’ ‘you get the axe and you can’t hand it off to people’ and rules that people have to follow,” he added. “Obviously, in the waiver, it says that if you’re visibly intoxicated that you’re not allowed to throw. We reserve the right to kick you out if you’re obnoxious.”

The price for Axe Attack events vary, but it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg for a good night out.

“We could either do ‘per throw’ or an allotted time for a group. We usually do $15 per person for 20 minutes of throwing, which includes a beer, and usually up to four people,” Vitanovec said.

Vitanovec and company have the resources to supply private and corporate events with up to eight target lanes for an event. They’ve also been working with Susquehanna Brewing Company to set up a winter axe throwing league.