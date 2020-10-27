Digital Exclusive: Anti-discrimination ordinance passed in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg Town Council unanimously passed an anti-discrimination ordinance Monday night.

The ordinance adds sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, familial status, veteran status and genetic information to the list of protections already in the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act. It also includes discrimination based on perceived identity.

The ordinance comes after discrimination incidents in the town, including a 2014 encounter in which a lesbian couple was denied wedding dresses by a store owner due to their sexual orientation.

