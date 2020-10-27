Digital Exclusive: A rare full moon on Halloween

Digital Exclusive

by: Sami Squires

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) This year’s Halloween features a full moon, the first in decades.

Since full moons are separated by every 29 days, October features two full moons, allowing 2020 to have a total of 13 full moons.

The October 31 moon will be a “blue moon”.

The moon will not actually be blue, but it is known as a blue moon for being the second full moon in a singular month.

Once in a blue moon

How uncommon is a blue moon? According to EarthSky, a blue moon happens every two to three years. So, not exactly rare but it is rare to see a full moon on Halloween.

The next time we will see a Halloween full moon won’t be until 2039.

