Digital Exclusive: A Pug-tastic Surprise

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For Logan Jacobs, the term work hard, play hard became a reality.

The nine-year-old from Shavertown had always dreamed of having a pug puppy of her own. One day she decided to stop waiting, and make her dream come true by raising enough money to buy a puppy.

“Originally she wanted to do a lemonade stand. Where we live is not the best place traffic wise so we came up with chocolate bars,” Logan’s stepdad Fred Hockenbury said.

With a little help starting from her parents, Jacobs bought the candy bars with her own money from Gertrude Hawk Chocolates and sold it for a dollar apiece to make a profit.

“I was selling chocolate door to door and well it took me about a month and finally got her,” Jacobs said.

“Everyday after school she came home, did her homework. Door to door. Grinded it out for about a month. Hot weather, everything. Good days, bad days. She sold close to 1,200 chocolate bars which is amazing,” Hockenbury said.

On her first day, Jacobs sold about 170 bars. Jacobs started selling the bars in June and expected that she would raise enough money to buy her dream puppy in about a year. But one month later, to her surprise, she raised $1,200.

“Everyone was really impressed that she wanted to earn it herself. It was a great experience. The smile on her face every time she sold a chocolate bar, and how everyone just embraced her and wished her good luck, it was really good for her I think,” Hockenbury said.

Jacobs loves to cook alongside her mother. Her family had planned a vacation to Oklahoma in hopes of running into some cooking stars, but Jacobs got a surprise instead.

“It was a complete surprise. We were walking down the street and the lady was there holding a pug,” Jacobs said.

Soon after she met her fur-ever friend, Jacobs also got to meet her favorite cook Ree Drummond, known as the Pioneer Woman, and her husband Lee Drummond. Needless to say, her family vacation was a success. Now, Jacobs has advice for other kids looking to follow her example.

“I want to say to kids who want something to not always ask your parents. Maybe try to earn it yourself. And in the end, you’ll realize that hard work pays off,” Jacobs said.