Digital Exclusive: A family’s call for help

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the blink of an eye a life is lost. What happens when you look just a bit closer into the report of a fatal motorcycle crash? You find humanity and those left behind.

“Sometimes I feel like he’s going to walk through the door, but…,” Nauture Reid, Jr. said.

Nauture Reid succumbed to injuries he sustained on the evening of July 3rd. A fatal crash on his motorcycle crippling a family coming together.

“We were on our way to a hotel to have family time and that’s when my mom’s sister called her and was like ‘he got into an accident’,” Reid Jr. said.

“He was supposed to meet up with us the night before. But I told him he could wait until the following day which I wish I never did. It happened 17 minutes later. I didn’t find out until an hour later when I was on my way to meet my kids at the hotel,” Cevelee Castro, Nauture Reid Jr.’s mother said.

Reid’s son and their mother both heartbroken as Senior was putting himself more and more back into the picture.

“He was gone for a while so when he came back he would take me to, like, go-carts or just pick me up and teach me how to drive. Our bond was getting closer and we were starting to know more about each other,” Reid Jr. said.

Family and friends from all around offering support and helping start the GoFundMe for Nauture ‘Twin’ Reid.

“I was speaking to his friends. They were the ones communicating with me and helping out with his funeral arrangements. It was their idea to set it up so it could help with the funds for the funeral, burial, and also for his son, being that he’s not going to be around anymore,” Castro said.

Financial aid appreciated, but it’s truly a community coming together to get this family through.

“There’s a lot of people. A lot of people have been there for him and that’ve been there for us because of him. The love has been overwhelming. It feels good to actually meet a lot of people that I didn’t when I was with him. Them just showing how much love and being there for my son, most of all, it feels good,” Castro said.

Now they’re more than halfway to their GoFundMe goal and leaning on one another for support. A message from a healing family.

“Every day is not promised so you have to live as much as you can,” Reid Jr. said.

“You just have to let the ones you love know. You know what I’m saying? Because you never know what might be the last time you’re going to see them,” Castro said.