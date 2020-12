DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — About 10,000 toys are being distributed for the Christmas Gift for Kids program organized by Catholic Social Services and Friends of the Poor.

The gifts are for children of all ages. Parents had to preregister to receive them, but the line is still going strong. The event will end at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Revathi Janaswamy will have more on the toy distribution in a Digital Exclusive.