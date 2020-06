COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Columbia County Commissioner Chris Young is hiking from the top to the bottom of Columbia County.

He is walking 50 miles to raise funds for the Columbia County Traveling Library. So far they’ve raised $15,000 out of $25,000 needed.

The commissioner hopes to finish the hike by Friday. Check back here at 5pm for the full Digital Exclusive story by reporter Revathi Janaswamy.