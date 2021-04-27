Digital Exclusive: Broadway In Scranton Series prepares for return to stage

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Broadway is coming back to Scranton, Broadway Theatre League of NEPA’s Executive Director Frank Blasi and Broadway Partner-Producer Albert Nocciolino (NAC Entertainment) announced Tuesday.

The Broadway In Scranton community says it will have patrons abide by all health requirements and protocols in coordination with CDC and state guidelines.

“The past year has been challenging, but a new season is upon us. Live theatre will return to NEPA this fall,” said Blasi. “We cannot wait to raise the curtain and see our city bustling again.”

New dates have been provided for the upcoming Broadway In Scranton Series.

Season Shows:

Waitress: December 3 – 5, 2021

Charlies & The Chocolate Factory: February 4 – 6, 2022

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific: March 4 – 6, 2022

Cats: April 22 – 24, 2022



Specials:

Rain — A Tribute to The Beatles: October 6, 2021

Stomp: January 12 – 13, 2022

Blue Man Group: May 18 – 19, 2022



Rescheduled:

Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story: November 5 – 7, 2021

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on this later in a Digital Exclusive.