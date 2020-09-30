Digital Exclusive: Bloomsburg Fair livestock auction held online due to coronavirus

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Bloomsburg Fair Youth Livestock Auction is usually held in a barn but with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the Bloomsburg Fair, it too has been moved online.

“It’s a taste for the kids to have a little bit of the fair and we’re excited to offer that to kids. It means everything to us. And to salvage something from this year, you know we’re all about agriculture and livestock,” Jeff Giger, Superintendent of Livestock at the Bloomsburg Fair, said.

On Wednesday, kids from the ages of nine to 19 brought their animals to the livestock barn to be weighed in preparation for the online auction. The auction will be held on Kim’s Auction Service LLC’s website.

“One of our leaders reached out to Kim. She’s a local. She does household items and stuff. She’s never had animals on her website but she offered for free of service to help us out,” Giger said.

Youths associated with FAA and 4H clubs purchased the animals that will be auctioned off in 2019 or early 2020. Giger says they had to try to make the auction work since the kids put in a lot of hard work raising the animals.

“They raise these animals daily. You know they have to feed it they have to take care of it. They have to exercise it. And it’s just part of the process and they learn and become… you know they learn about agriculture and live stock and it’s really great experience for the kids,” Giger said.

Registration opened on Monday, but the bidding won’t start until Friday. You can check out the animals that will be auctioned online.