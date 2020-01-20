Digital Exclusive: Area Residents Give Back to Community to Honor MLK

WILKES-BARRE (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Every January Martin Luther King Day means something different to everyone in the country. In Northeastern Pennsylvania we take this opportunity to take care of our communities.

A local business is taking one route to honor the memory of the late Dr. King.

“Words that come to mind when we think of him are ‘service’ and ‘giving back,'” said human resource manager for McCarthy’s Tire Service, Mary Kate Henry. “So we thought this is a perfect time to do a food drive.”

McCarthy’s kicked off their ‘Honor the Dream’ Food Drive on Sunday.

“A lot of it is reaching out to your community and making sure you’re taking care of people and also celebrating diversity, in general,” said Kingston location store manager Darryl Givens.

For every non-perishable food donation you can grab a dollar off your next service at the Kingston and Wilkes-barre locations, but McCarthy’s says that buck is more than a pat on the back.

“I think a lot of people that have come in, so far, have been very excited, saying ‘oh wow. That’s so nice that’s so nice that you’re doing this,” added Henry. “It’s not around the holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.’ it’s a different time of the year so I think it was a little energy boost for people.”

Giving back doesn’t stop at just food donations at tire centers and car washes. Some local school children are giving back in a completely different way.”

“We made scarves for the homeless in November and it went really well,” said Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School’s Wilkes-Barre regional representative Lauren Dennis. “They were really excited about it so we thought we would do it again, this year, on MLK day — but also include lunch.”

More than a handful of students gave up a day off to finish making scarves and packing bagged lunches. Teachers and parents, alike — proud of their children honoring King the way they learned about him.

“He was all about being a light, doing the right thing and helping others,” Dennis added. “That’s what we’re trying to do. We think it’s important to teach the kids at an early age the importance of giving back so that’s why we like to get our students involved.”



“It means being able to help people that live in the community and help them enjoy this day, as well — remembering what it was all for,” said Cheryl Grimm, who’s daughter sheered away at felt, finishing a scarf.



“I think by seeing what this day means and by helping others who don’t have the resources that they need,” said Molly Moran, one of the students that gave their time to celebrate with charity. “It’s nice to be able to come in and help.”

Whether it’s collecting donations are helping to distribute them. This is the way that the region honors Dr. King’s legacy.

“We think of service. We think of giving back. We think of the kindness and we want to proclaim that to everyone in our area,” said Henry. “Maybe they’ll jump on board and give back as well.”