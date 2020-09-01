A nonprofit looks to build a transformation center for the homeless in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Keystone Mission is looking to build a transformation center for those who are homeless.

A zoning hearing will be held on Wednesday about the nonprofit’s request to own the building at 215 Hickory Street in Scranton.

Justin Behring, the CEO of the non profit, says as more people have become homeless during the pandemic, the sooner they can begin using the building the better.

He also expects more to become homeless as the state eviction moratorium expired on Monday.

