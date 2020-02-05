Digital Exclusive: 3-D Printing Competition at Johnson College

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The challenge: build a launching device that weighed less than 750 grams out of 3-D printed parts. The goal: to launch a small projectile as far as they could using their creation.

“It’s taking a very high level technology of 3-D printing and how it’s actually filtered down to high school levels,” Cole Goldstein, Director of the Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Program said.

It took two months of planning and designing but students from Lakeland Junior Senior High School and Wallenpaupack Area High School finally went head to head at Johnson College.

“Before it was more just the idea but now it’s also nice just like the practical side of what we’re doing. Just actually being able to make something to actually build towards a competition instead of just making it for ourselves,” Joshua Rivera, a senior at Wallenpaupack Area High School said.

Students practiced thinking like an engineer by considering aerodynamics and material deformation.

“How much stress can the material take. Different types of materials. How do you have to design with those. How do you have to design around the technology. The engineering challenge itself is just astronomically high,” Goldstein said.

“I was running a test with it with like a different projectile and I was getting half of that. The second I did the first test I was like ‘that’s not that bad.’ and then I was excited to do the next test but then it broke,” Anthony Ioppolo, the winner of the competition said.

Goldstein says learning how to 3-D print successfully is a useful skill in the real world.

“A lot of companies have started to add it to their repertoire of technologies they can manufacture with. We’re seeing things like Adidas and Reebok are now 3-D printing with the… to make shoes to make the soles and everything,” Goldstein said.

“Even though I didn’t do as well as I hoped, it was still a nice learning experience to design something…Going through the process of designing. Testing it over and over again,” Rivera said.

The winner of the competition was awarded an $1,000 scholarship to Johnson College.