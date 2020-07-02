Destination Pennsylvania: Presque Isle State Park

ERIE, ERIE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As more state’s limit or ban travel this year, you can plan a getaway without leaving Pennsylvania.

Presque Isle State Park in Erie has it all, including the state’s only “seashore”.

Toni Henry, an East Brady resident, says, “This is well maintained and it’s picturesque and it’s just a nice get away, especially during COVID.”

Toni Henry and her husband drove two hours from East Brady to visit Presque Isle State Park.

“Well it’s got everything, it’s got the beaches, and the kayaking, and the bicycling.”

Sarah Walker is a Pittsburgh school teacher enjoying her vacation.

Her son wanted to visit the ocean.

“And instead of driving six hours, this was a lot closer and it’s just as beautiful,” says Sarah Walker.

Shes says the waters at Presque Isle are just as good as any ocean or state park.

“It’s nice, it’s really nice, because it’s not just one of the state parks where you go and it’s kind of mucky water. It looks like an ocean, but it’s not, it’s a lake.”

Unlike many other tourist attractions in Pennsylvania, some would say the best part of Presque Isle State Park is it’s price.

John Oliver, President, CEO VisitErie, tells us, “The big thing that we hear is that there is no charge. I mean it’s free. And visitors coming from New York state where they have to pay to enter every state park, they are amazed.”

Oliver says when it comes to the beaches at Presque Isle, pictures and videos don’t do it justice.

“The fact is that we have seven miles of beach. Even though we promote we have seven miles of beach, I don’t think it makes that full impact until the visitor actually comes and walks out on the beach and sees how much we have.”

While you’re there, also consider visiting Waldameer Amusement Park, the Bayfront Maritime Museum, and the Erie Zoo.

You can join us next week for another destination PA. And on July 15th, we will have an hour program featuring many other great places to visit across the commonwealth.