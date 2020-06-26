Destination PA: Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re beginning a new feature on Eyewitness News called Destination PA. We’re focusing on fun places to visit in the commonwealth.

Our first stop is a gem in south central Pennsylvania that draws visitors from near and far. Valerie Pritchett takes us to the Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Dauphin County.

“This is Lake Tobias Wildlife Park here in Northern Dauphin County. It actually started as a hobby. My father back in late 1950’s early 1960’s opened up to the public to let people come in to take a look at the animals,” President Ern Tobias said.

From bison and fallow deer to elk and giraffes.

“We usually do bus tours out in the field where we have the larger animals. They stop at each of the species of animals and we tell them a little bit about them and you get to hand feed a lot of them,” Tobias said.

The bus tours stalled for a while during the pandemic. Guests roll through safari scenes featuring 450-plus animals.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful. It’s so nice we get to drive through this,” Cathy from New York said.

Drivers can also park and walk through the zoo for more animal kingdom surprises.

“Petting zoo is open. You can pet, you can feed, you can purchase food in there as well,” Jan Tobias-Kieffer said.

“We got to see a lot of big things zebras, giraffes a good variety of stuff and some outdoor time. That’s much needed,” Mary Gergis of Danville said.

“We love that they get to see the animals. It’s not expensive. A small zoo, it’s really intimate, they get to get real close,” Hilary Debardeleben said.

The cost is $7 per person for people ages 3 and up for the drive-through safari, $8 per person for a walkabout ticket, which includes the zoo. Children two and under are free.

Join us next week for another Destination PA. And in July, we’ll have an hour-long program featuring many other great places to visit across the commonwealth.