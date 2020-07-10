Destination PA: Fallingwater

FAYETTE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve been traveling across Pennsylvania this summer as part of our Destination PA tour guide. This week’s stop takes us to a world renowned site in Fayette County.

Traveling down a windy back road in Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands, you’ll come upon an extraordinary sight. A crown jewel of American architecture.

“Fallingwater was designed in 1935 by the American architect, Frank Lloyd Wright for the Kaufmann family of Pittsburgh,” Western PA Conservancy director and vice president Justin Gunther said.

This was the Kaufmann family’s sanctuary from the smog of Pittsburgh for decades. Today, its’ purpose is much the same, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year.

“It is a symbol of people’s harmonious relationship with nature and how through design and through art you can live in harmony with nature,” Gunther said.

While open to the public, to see Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpiece, you must purchase a ticket and wear a mask. Tours are available from staff members who have dedicated their lives to its preservation.

“I’ve been here for over 30 years, and I still discover new things. Sometimes it is just standing in a new spot or a weather change, or a shadow, someone asking a question that I haven’t thought of before. So it is very exciting to learn and discover new things. It never becomes boring or old,” public tour manager Denise Miner said.

Whether you are young or old, a fan of the arts, history, or the outdoors, Fallingwater appeals to all. And it’s within a day’s drive from anywhere in the Keystone State.

“This is something that we in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania should take a lot of pride in that we have this acclaimed, internationally known building, and I think all Pennsylvanians should come to see it,” Miner said.

If you want to come check out where nature and architecture become one, you can come to Fallingwater every day except Wednesdays. They are open from 9 to 5. For more information head over to Fallingwater.org.

Join us next week for another Destination PA on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, July 15th, we’ll have an hour-long program featuring many other great places to visit across the commonwealth. Watch Destination Pennsylvania at 9 p.m. followed by Destination NEPA at 9:30 p.m.

The program will broadcast on WYOU on Saturday, July 18th at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.