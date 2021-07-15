Destination PA: The ‘mural capital of the world’

PHILADELPHIA, Pa — In Philadelphia, you may walk easily by a mural and not even stop to notice. That’s because thousands of walls have been converted in masterpieces.

“They are wonderful, they are like Philadelphia water ice and hoagies,” Tish Byrne of the Mural Arts of Philadelphia said.

It started as an anti-graffiti movement, but now every mural is a part of the city’s landscape and a source of pride, earning Philadelphia international recognition as the “City of Murals”.

“We go through the Philadelphia neighborhoods and you get a sense of the diversity of our Philadelphia scene and who we are,” said Byrne.

With more than 4,000 murals in the city alone, you can’t possibly see them all but one tour will take you to nearly 20 giving you a taste for neighborhood and city.

“It isn’t really about the pretty painting on the wall, it’s about the communities that are served. And how we are totally involved with those communities,” Byrne said.

Walking tours make the world’s largest outdoor art gallery easily accessible.

“People who felt underserved, underheard are right on the wall. Their own faces, their mom, their dad… Everybody,” Byrne said.