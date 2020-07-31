Destination PA: Strasburg Railroad

LANCASTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – There’s so much to see and do in Lancaster County, including America’s oldest operating railroad.

Some say the noise of the Strasburg Railroad actually brings them peace.

“A lot of people just like to kind of take that step back in time and feel and experience a time that was maybe perceived at least as being a little bit more relaxed,” said Steve Barrall, Vice President of Guest Experience, Strasburg Rail Road.

The railroad was chartered in 1832. Brakeman Abriel Miranda shares the story as passengers step aboard authentic steam trains.

“Now the Strasburg is a very old yet a very safe railroad,” said Miranda.

It’s made it through wars, economic crisies, natural disasters and pandemics. And it’s still running.

Hundreds of thousands of people flock to central Pennsylvania each year to enjoy picturesque rides on restored train cars.

“It’s pretty neat to watch the steam locomotive, hear it, smell it, listen to it. There’s something special about that,” said Barrall.

It’s a 9-mile, 45 minute trip from Strasburg to Paradise and back. You have three seating choices: coach, first class and open air.

They call it the “garden spot of Lancaster County”. And as the conductor explains, there’s a lot to learn on your journey.

“We’ve got corn crops over here we just passed some newly planted tobacco crops,” said Scott Ruth, Conductor.

The railroad holds several events throughout the year, including a day out with Thomas in the fall. And new this year, an early 20th century popcorn wagon, so you won’t leave hungry.

“Hot dogs, soft pretzels, cold drinks,” said Barrall.

It’s a day full of fresh air, history.

“There’s something about being right up next to one of these iron horses,” said Barrall.