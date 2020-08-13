Destination PA: Old Bedford Village

BEDFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania is filled with interesting history and there is a spot in Bedford County that brings some of that history to life.

From candle dipping to basket weaving, history comes to life at the Old Bedford Village.

Joy Cooper, supervisor & interpreter at Old Bedford Village, says, “We want people to know what history was like back in that time period of 17-1800s. Like I said it was a lot of hardship, but families stayed together, they worked together.”

The minute you enter, you’re reliving the past.

Using a walking wheel, you can make some yarn out of sheep’s wool.

At the Historic Biddle House, you’ll see how wool blankets and clothes were made from home production. Spinning wheels would have been the essential machine that you would need to make these items.

Inside the broom shop is where you’ll meet an interpreter that will explain all the different types of brooms and how they were put together.

“Our interpreters, you know, they have learned the history on the buildings themselves, learned a little bit of history of the year of 17-1800s, so that they can let you know what it was like back in that time period.”

You can hear the sound of the blacksmith’s hammer. As what once was an important job in early America, in a town a blacksmith was the one that would go to work from sun up to sundown.

Dave Petit, interpreter, shows how different household items and tools would have been made for towns-people to buy.

“So everything metal in the 1800s has to be forged by hand. We as modern people have kind of forgotten the amount of work it would take to keep something like that going,” says Petit.

“There’s a lot of stuff to do. There’s a lot of stuff to look at,” says Alison, a visitor.

She got to do some hands-on activities while learning about history. All ages have something to enjoy.

In the candle shop, you are able to make one for yourself.

And outside, you can even pan for gold.

With more than 40-log cabins and structures you’ll get a true feel for what it felt like to live hundreds of years ago.

If you take a trip to the Old Bedford Village, you’ll get to see the past right in the present.