Destination PA: Little Buffalo

NEWPORT, PERRY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This getaway spot in Perry County offers swimming, hiking and fun ways to experience nature and take in the history.

This is all in Little Buffalo including this 88-acre gem of a lake, up to forty feet deep in some spots.

“It contains a variety of fish such as largemouth bass, trout, all kinds of panfish such as crappies, perk, bluegill and they also have some really nice muskie in the lake. There are a few bottom fish, such as your catfish,” said waterways conservation officer Richard M order.

There are plenty of ways to reel em’ in. Kayak fishing is becoming very popular in Pennsylvania.

“It’s a great way to enter the sport of boating and fishing at the same time. Instead of spending a lot of money on a big motorboat, you can just get into it with a simple kayak and fishing rods,” said Boating Safety Education Specialist Adam Spangler.

Before you hit the water this reminder:

“You want to make sure you have the appropriate legal requirements for those bodies of water. So, the number one thing, you want to make sure you have a U.S, coast guard approved life jacket. Make sure that the life jacket fits you properly and is snug,” said Spangler “as far as launching your boats into the water at a state park or state-owned access you need to have a launch permanent or a registration.”

Don’t forget the fishing license.

“The best part about being able to go out into the water is to be safe and enjoy the time with your family and friends. Just relaxing and getting away from the everyday daily of going to work and coming back,” said Spangler.

Little Buffalo state park is the perfect picturesque place for some R and R.