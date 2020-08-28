Destination PA: Gettysburg

(WBRE/WYOU) — Many have visited Gettysburg to see the battlefields and monuments. In this week’s edition of Destination Pennsylvania, reporter Kendra Nichols shows us some of the hidden gems you can find nearby.

First stop, the Land of Little Horses.

“It started in 1971 by two merchant marines who traveled the world together and when they went through Argentina, they fell in love with the miniature horses so they purchased 25 of them and brought them to Gettysburg PA,” Land of Little Horses owner Maggie Baldwin said.

Nearly 50 years later, there are over 150 animals in the park and free-roaming miniature horses.

“There is a lot of opportunities to engage with many different animals on the property. We have sheep, goats, alpacas a llama, emus a camel, and its just a fun day,” Baldwin said.

There are also animal shows twice a day, pig races, pony rides, and lots of smiles. Mr. Ed’s Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium is certainly unique.

“Our most common comment is wow. My grandfather started this place in 1975 and it was started as a general store and it kind of evolved into the elephants and candy,” owner Nicole Bucher said.

There are over 12,000 elephants on display in the museum and over 1,200 candies in the store.

“Lots of candy that you haven’t seen for year and years. It’s going to get you very excited. Mary Janes just came back. Old fire balls and jaw breakers,old time peanut chews, black jack taffy. It’s definitely a good place to take your sweet tooth,” Bucher said.

From sugar to hops, the Thirsty Farmer Brew Works was started by fourth-generation farmers. You can grab a drink and some locally sourced food.

“Anywhere form lagers to stouts, brown ale, IPA. We are big on IPAs. Dad and I are both hop heads so we like our IPAs. All the meats are made here. My uncle makes really good meats, he does chicken pulled pork beef,” head brewer Milton Knouse said.

Be sure to visit the Round Barn. It’s part of the farm and the largest round barn on the East Coast. You can shop at the market on the lower level.

Last stop is Hollabaugh Brothers Fruit Farm and Market. You can tour the family farm.

“Folks can learn a little bit about the farm and all the different things we grow. Take a wagon ride. In season they can pick blueberries or apples,” co-owner Ellie Hollabaugh Vranich said.

Hollabaugh’s is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year.

“Once they find us we just become a family tradition as those folks just come back into the town over and over again. People are always excited to find these hidden gems,” Vranich said.