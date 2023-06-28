PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA Live, Chris spoke with Stu Richards, a tour guide at Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine.

From under the grounds of Ashland, PA, Stu talks about the history of Pioneer Tunnel, which was once an actual anthracite coal mine that visitors can now traverse to learn about mining.

Stu also describes the temperature underground, and from the sound of it, you might need to bring a jacket even during the summertime.

Stu also talks about the above ground train ride, as well as the underground cart ride that tourists can take on their trip.

Visit the Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine at 19th & Oak Streets in Ashland, Schuylkill County.

For more information, visit PioneerTunnel.com or call 570-875-3850.

