PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Rachel spoke with Stan Kohl, owner of Kohl’s Stony Hill Tree Farm.

Stan explains how the tree farm grew into a travel-worthy Christmas destination, housing over 100,000 ornaments, ready to be wrapped and gifted.

The Guinness World Record holder for for largest collection of tree stands (12,000 and counting!) also describes what the farm is up to when it’s not Christmas season, including the Fall corn maze.

For more information, visit KohlsStonyHill.com or find their Facebook Page, or call 570-437-3442 or 570-204-2995.