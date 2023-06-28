PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA Live, Chris spoke with Chef Kavon Langley from the Milford Hospitality Group.

The Milford Hospitality Group aims to reignite Milford’s history of inspiring the arts through luxury and dining accommodations.

Chris and Chef Langley cook up some Milford meals in the kitchen.

Chef Langley talks about the number of locations that are in the company, and what guests can expect when lodging and dining with Milford.

Chef Langley also describes the mouth watering cuisine featured in Milford’s restaurants.

In the video below, Chef Langley talks about each Milford location: Apple Valley, Tom Quick, Jive, La Posada, and Hotel Fauchere, with another location called 403 Broad opening soon.

For more information on the Milford Hospitality Group, visit milfordhospitalitygroup.com or call 570-300-8020.

