PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Rachel spoke with Bob Stout, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission.

Bob talks about the J. Manley Robbins Trail, and describes its history, dating back to Native American times. In fact, the path is the oldest rail-to-trail in the United States.

Bob also explains how the trail became such an iconic bicycle path, dating back to a 19th century law against biking and the US’s first bicycling club.

For Bob, there’s time for work and play on the J. Manley Robbins Trail!

For more information, visit MontourRec.com or call 570-336-2060.