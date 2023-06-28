PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA Live, Chris spoke with Dolly, Jared, and Jesse George from Rolling Hills Red Deer Farm.

Dolly talks about what goes on at Red Deer Farm, including an educational tour where you can learn about their animals, including the beautiful red deer stags, which sit behind Chris and the guests throughout the entire interview.

Chris even feeds some red deer stags on a wagon ride.

Jared describes what it feels like to see so many happy faces on these tours, and Jesse describes the red deer stag.

Visit Rolling Hills Red Deer Farm at 63 Pinnacle Drive in Catawissa, Columbia County.

For more information, visit RedDeerAtRollingHillsfarm.com or by calling 570-356-7482.

Stay tuned to watch Destination PA Wednesday night at 7:30PM on WYOU.