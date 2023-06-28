PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA Live, Chris spoke with Denise Bosworth, the 4th generation owner of Rohrbach’s Farm.

Denise talks about what Rohrbach’s has to offer.

Though the farm is famous for its pumpkins in the fall, Denise reminds viewers that they’re open throughout Spring and Summer too, and host a variety of fun events based on what’s in season.

They also provide agriculture-based education and activities for kids. Denise explains why education is such a priority for Rohrbach’s.

Denise also describes Rohrbach’s atmosphere, which offers something for everyone.

Chris and Denise take a look at Rohrbach’s famous orchard pie, made of apples, peaches, and blueberries.

Make sure to visit Rohrbach’s Farm at 240 Southern Drive in Catawissa, Columbia County.

For more information, visit RohrbachsFarm.net or call 570-356-7654.

