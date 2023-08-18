PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Rachel spoke with Chris Young, president of the Columbia County Covered Bridges Association.

Chris details the history of these bridges — most of which were built in the 1800s — explaining how the structurally sound roofs have preserved these bridges’ wood for centuries.

Chris notes that modern engineering students have much to learn from the covered bridges of Columbia County… just as long as there’s no spray paint used to immortalize their visit!

For more information, visit ITourColumbiaMountour.com.