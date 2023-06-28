PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA Live, Brianna Strunk spoke with Chris and Sheri Anthony, co-owners of Quiet Hills Lavender Farm.

After beginning to plant lavender around their new home, Chris and Sheri decided to share their beautiful plants, and their beautiful land, with the public.

In 2020, the Anthonys opened Quiet Hills Lavender Farm, which has become a great place for a picnic, a photoshoot, or a dog walk.

The Anthonys have also begun selling lavender based products, with the recent additions of lavender honey and handcrafted lavender soap to the gift shop.

The Anthonys hope to expand, with ambitions to host music events, weddings, showers, and even Christmas parties.

Chris, as a former high school chemistry teacher with an interest in gardening, was able to learn how to plant lavender easily.

Quiet Hills Lavender Farms is open on weekends or by appointment all year round.

Visit Quiet Hills Lavender Farms at 1995 Hemlock Street in Palmerton, Carbon County.

For more information on Quiet Hills Lavender Farms, visit QuietHillsLavenderFarm.com or call 610-737-1226.

Stay tuned to watch Destination PA Wednesday night at 7:30PM on WYOU.