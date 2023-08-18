PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Rachel spoke with Julian Brehm from the Montour Area Recreation Commission.

After welcoming us to the Montour Preserve’s garden, open to visitors from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. every day of the week, Julian lists what visitors can do at the Montour Preserve, including the ever-popular fossil pit, where you can find fossilized crustaceans and sea creatures.

Julian also describes well-received programming, like the Maple Sugaring event, which takes place at the end of February, where visitors learn about maple sugaring and see live sugaring demonstrations.

For more information, visit MontourRec.com or MontourPreserve.org or call 470-336-2060.