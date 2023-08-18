PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Rachel spoke with Chiara Marone and Beth O’Neil from The Milford Theater.

The guests talk about the history of the Milford Theater, which has provided Milford with movie screenings and performing arts since the 1920s.

They also describe the Milford Theater’s lineup for September and October.

In the video below, the guests describe the ghost of haunted The Milford Theater. Watch to see if he’s friendly … if you dare!

For more information, visit TheMilfordTheater.com and MilfordHosptialityGroup.com.