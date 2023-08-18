PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA live!, Rachel spoke with Chef Miguel Gonzales from La Posada & Felix’s Cantina in Milford.

Chef Gonzales talks about La Posada, and explains what it means to be a pet-friendly, boutique hotel, before showing off his authentic culinary expertise with his Tuna Crudo Ceviche.

He explains why he loves Milford, and talks about his passion for cooking.

Then, in the video below, Chef Gonzales makes Salbut, a traditional Yucatecan cuisine.

For more information, visit LaPosadaMilford.com or MilfordHosptialityGroup.com