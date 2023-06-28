PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on Destination NEPA, a special edition of PA Live, Chris spoke with Dr. Ginny Wiebel, director of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum.

Dr. Wiebel talks about why children’s museums are so important, and what it feels like to see awe and wonder on visitors’ faces.

She also describes the exhibits available for all ages, and explains their ‘leveled learning’ system, which directs older visitors towards more advanced exhibits that can require some critical thinking.

Dr. Wiebel also discusses some adult-friendly activities at the museum, including the coal mine exhibit.

The museum makes for a great place to hold field trips, birthday parties, after-hours parties, and more.

Visit the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum at 2 West 7th Street in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

For more information, visit the-childrens-museum.org or call 570-389-9206.

