Crash Sends 3 People to Hospital in Lackawanna County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A woman is thrown from her vehicle as a three-car crash closes a Lackawanna County road for over an hour. Eyewitness News reporter Anja Whitehead was on scene this morning.

Shortly after 8 Monday morning, crews were dispatched to the scene of a three-car pile-up on Marshwood Road in Jefferson Township.

Chief Jerry Tully from the Olyphant Fire Department tells us, “the woman in the white car was ejected. She was actually lying on the other side of that gold Jeep. So the gold Jeep almost ran over her. The girl in the white car, they took her she had broken all of her teeth, severely cut her hands, and I’m sure there were other injuries because she came out that side window.”

The woman ejected from her vehicle was taken from the scene with serious injuries. The two drivers of the other vehicles were also taken to the hospital

The location made it difficult for first responders to get to the scene.

“Where we’re at located on top of a mountain, the road conditions had a lot to do with getting here. Once you get up passed the Casey Highway it turns into a whole different world up here. So yeah it’s always in the back of your head with ejection and entrapment so that’s why we brought in multiple units for mutual aid.” Said Tully.

First responders say Marshwood Road is a very dangerous road to drive on, even without the slippery conditions.

“We’ve seen numerous accidents up here in the past few months, yeah that’s when the roads were dry. But you know, the curves and stuff.”

There is no word yet on the conditions of those involved in the accident. State Police say it’s right now unclear if this morning’s weather played a role in the crash.