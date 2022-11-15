PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plains Township Police have two New Jersey men in custody they say were involved in an attempted cooking oil theft.

At 1:28 p.m. on November 14, police say they responded to the Burger King at 81 North River Street in Plains Township for the report of an attempted cooking oil theft.

Investigators say a Burger King employee saw 28-year-old Terrence Antoine, from Bloomfield New Jersey, and 44-year-old George Ramey, from Newark New Jersey, behind their store removing cooking oil from their disposal container.

According to police, the manager of the store went out to ask Antoine and Ramey for identification.

As stated in the affidavit, the pair refused and claimed they were subcontracted by a legitimate cooking oil disposal service. The manager asked for a pick-up order manifest, but the pair were unable to provide one.

Law enforcement officials say the manager took note of their registration and contacted 911. Police later located Antoine and Ramey attempting to flee the scene on SR 0115.

Police said they spoke with a representative from the company the pair claimed to be subcontracted by.

The representative police spoke with said they have never, and will never, use subcontractors since they have their own equipment. Investigators said the representative told them Antoine and Ramey used a common tactic to steal cooking oil.

Court records state both Ramey and Antoine face one count of possession of an instrument of crime with intent and criminal attempts of theft.

Both men are being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $10,000 cash bail.