WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing cooking oil from Wendy’s.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers arrested Miguel Santoya-Reyes and Elvyn Garcia-Reyes, both 31 and from New Rochelle, NY.

Police say they discovered the Penske Truck to have been stealing cooking oil from Wendy’s.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

Officers noted Garcia-Reyes was arrested for the same offense 20 days prior in New Jersey. Both men were taken to Luzerne County Jail where bail was set at $75,000.

They have been charged with various theft offenses.