EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men after the two attempted to commit a cooking oil theft at Pizza Loven.

According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, on Wednesday at 2:53 a.m., officers were on patrol in Exeter Borough, when they observed a white van that fit the description of a known van that had previously stolen cooking oil from local businesses.

Police said the officers followed the can a few blocks southbound on Wyoming Avenue, then saw the van pull into the parking lot of Pizza Loven and park near the rear of the building, where discarded cooking oil is stored.

Officers say they approached the two men, later identified as Pedro Rafael Hilario Rosso and Elmys Andres Ferreras.

A strong odor of cooking oil was coming from the can and investigators were given permission to the van. When officers opened the back doors they said cooking oil leaking out of the van and a large plastic tank was connected to a vacuum pump with oil leaking out of it.

Police stated the officers then located a black crowbar under the front of the van used to pry open lids of the oil storage containers.

Both men were taken into custody and charged with the following;

Loitering and prowling at night time

Possessing an instrument of crime with intent

Criminal trespass

Simple trespasser

The two were arraigned and sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 straight bail.

Wyoming Area Regional Police requested if any other businesses had cooking oil stolen contact them at 570-654-3001, or contact Luzerne County Communications Center or email Nolan@regionalpolice.org.