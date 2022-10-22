POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two men in custody they say attempted to steal cooking oil from a local business.

Police said they responded to a report of two men stealing cooking oil from behind a local business in Tannersville. Officers were told the two men fled from the business in a chevy truck with a large metal tank with a pump on the back.

Officers said they located the vehicle attempting to get on Interstate 80 East shortly after.

Investigators determined Jahquay Rowe and Nigeme Rowe, both from Flushing NY, were attempting to steal the cooking oil from the business.

Both Rowe’s were arrested and transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility. Burglary-related charges are currently pending.