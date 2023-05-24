TUNKHANNOCK, TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after a traffic stop uncovered 600 gallons of cooking oil suspected to be stolen out of Pennsylvania and New York.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 5 around 7:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a vehicle on State Route 6 in Tunkhannock Township for numerous code violations.

During the stop, police say there were “numerous indicators of criminal activity” and the vehicle was seized from the scene to conduct a search warrant.

State police stated inside the vehicle was approximately 600 gallons of stolen used cooking oil. A 28-year-old man from Yonkers, New York was arrested as a result of the search warrant.

Investigators suspect the cooking oil was stolen from the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York. PSP is asking businesses to check their used cooking oil containers for any signs of tampering or theft.

Any business that may have video surveillance of the theft being committed is asked to contact PSP Tunkhannock at 570-836-2141.