TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennslyvania State Police reported a used cooking oil theft at the Fireplace Restaurant, Sunday morning.

State Troopers say around 7:35 a.m., on Sunday, a van entered the parking lot of the Fireplace Restaurant and stole used cooking oil.

The van then fled the scene, traveling east on State Route 6, according to PSP.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Pennslyvania State Police-Tunkhannock at (570) 836-2141.