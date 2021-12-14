Preliminary hearing continued for cooking oil theft suspects

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A preliminary hearing for two people accused of stealing used cooking oil from the Hanover Township Burger King was continued Tuesday morning.

Jansel Lopez, 25 of Mount Vernon, NY and Fida Altaweel, 27, of Yonkers, NY were in court Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

Lopez and Altaweel were arrested in the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on December 2 after police say they stole used cooking oil from the Burger King on Carey Avenue in Hanover Township.

The two suspects will appear before a judge at later date.