Monroe County restaurants latest targets of thieves stealing used cooking oil

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In recent months, several arrests have been made regarding the theft of used cooking oil from multiple counties in our area. The latest reports coming in from Monroe County where multiple businesses were hit.

Pennsylvania State Police say numerous oil thefts have been reported along Route 209. At least five businesses have been hit since July 14, 2021, all in Chestnuthill Township.

In a report sent out Sunday, police say oil was stolen from West End Diner, Mike’s Pizzeria, Crystal’s, Wing Hwa, and Bono Pizza.

Buffalo Biodiesel, the New York-based company that collects the cooking oil from the restaurants, was also listed as a victim of the thefts. According to their website, Buffalo Biodiesel “sells Biodiesel and yellow grease for the production of biodiesel to companies in the USA and abroad.”

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.