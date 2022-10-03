SCOTRUN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say he was found stealing cooking oil from a plaza in the Poconos.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 6:50 a.m., officers were called for a report of a man in a white van stealing cooking oil from the rear of a business at the Star Village Plaza in Scotrun.

Investigators stated the suspect, later identified as Jaquan Hatcher, 30, had left the scene before officers arrived. Police said they were told Hatcher left in the white U-Haul van heading towards Interstate 80.

Officers stated they later located Hatcher on State Route 611 and discovered that the U-Haul van was stolen.

Hatcher was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, and possessing instruments of a crime.

He remains in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.